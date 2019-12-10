Dog park on ice Sunday to benefit Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What a cool idea!

Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex is hosting a Dog Park on Ice to benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society, complete with a visit from Santa.

The event is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday and costs $12 for each dog and owner pair and $5 for anyone who comes for the fun without a pet.

Everyone should bring a dog food donation which can be dropped at the entrance.

All the dog food and $3 from every dog admission will benefit the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their dogs to Jacksonville Ice for the unique experience on ice and pet photos with Santa.

Provided by Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex

Guests can bring their own rubber dog booties. There will be a limited quantity of Pawz Waterproof Dog Boots available for purchase at the event. The facility has partnered with Pawz to ensure a range of sizes will be available for purchase at the rink.

Jacksonville Ice also has a link on its website as a resource for purchasing dog booties, but the booties are not required. They just help protect dogs’ paws from extreme cold or heat.

No ice skating will be permitted during the event. All owners participating must be wearing proper footwear for walking on the ice, and sneakers are recommended.

To learn more about Dog Park on Ice, and to purchase booties online, visit https://jacksonvilleice.com/specials.