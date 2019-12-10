Meet the Grinch at Santa Paws event today in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. – Lots of places are offering a chance for photos with Santa this holiday season.

But in Flagler County, you can get a photo with the Grinch and McGruff during the Santa Paws Food Drive and Adoption Event at the Flagler Humane Society.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the shelter at 1 Shelter Drive in Palm Coast, and you can meet the Flagler Conty Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Adoption fees will be waived.

Deputies said the Grinch was caught trying to steal Christmas and was sentenced to community service at the event, which includes posing for pictures with families who donate pet supplies. Donations can include canned dog or cat food, bagged food, kitty litter, paper towels, dish soap or laundry detergent.

“Everyone is invited to come out to the Flagler Humane Society and help support the shelter for the holidays,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Bring some dog or cat food or some cleaning supplies as a donation. In return, take a photo with the Grinch and McGruff. If you still need the perfect Christmas gift, take advantage of the free adoptions taking place during the event and come home for the holidays with a fur-ever friend.”

To learn more about the event, watch the video below: