Help needed: Cupboards bare again at Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers at the Jacksonville Humane Society might be feeling a bit like Old Mother Hubbard.

The Humane Society, which opens a food pantry once a week to help pet owners facing hard times, posted a photo on Facebook showing that the shelter’s cupboards were pretty bare.

A spokeswoman said the food bank has been empty several times over the last few weeks.

The Humane Society is cutting back on the portions it gives to food pantry clients because not enough donations are coming in, but the shelter hopes that in this season of giving, the community will help stock the pet food bank.

“Right now, I would say our food bank is barely existing in terms of donations," said Lindsay Layendecker assistant development director at JHS.

Every month, the food bank helps feed more than 800 pets, equaling roughly 7,000 pounds of dry food and 8,000 cans of food. Right now, JHS is only able to give out half portions to clients.

“For most of our clients, pets are their family," Layendecker said. "That’s their companion, and if they don’t have the ability to feed their companion or take care of their family member, they’re starting to make tough choices.”

Tough choices the Humane Society hopes no pet owners have to make during the holiday season.

If you can donate a bag of dog or cat food, it could help keep a furry family member home with their loving owner.

Donations can be brought to the Humane Society on Beach Boulevard seven days a week, or to make it easier, the Humane Society has set up an Amazon wishlist that will ship the items directly to the shelter.

Wet and dry cat food, wet and dry dog food, treats, feeders, leashes and other supplies are all on the list.

The JHS Pet Food Pantry is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the facility warehouse, which is located at 1817 Foster Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216. (Directly adjacent to the main shelter at 8464 Beach Blvd.)

Pet owners must provide proof that their pets are spayed/neutered to receive the service. No other eligibility requirements are necessary.

You can contact the Pet Help Center team or stop by on a Saturday for more information.