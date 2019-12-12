Bill seeks to end ‘rent-to-own’ pets in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – New legislation introduced in the Florida Legislature would prohibit in the state what’s known as pet leasing.

According to an article by Florida Politics, the bill sponsored by Sen. Annette Taddeo and Rep. Sam Killebrew, seeks to end what they call “deceptive rent-to-own arrangements that are being offered at Florida pet stores and leave consumers and pets at great risk.”

Taddeo said leasing pets can be devastating financially for families.

“I have constituents that have come to me and said we didn’t know and it wasn’t until we got the bill telling us we had to pay a monthly payment that we found out that our beloved now member of our family turned out to be a lease and if we didn’t make the payments we’d have to return the dog,” Taddeo said.

So far seven states have already banned pet leasing.

Along with Florida, Michigan is also considering a similar ban.