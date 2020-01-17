6 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Tucker, mixed breed

Tucker is a male mixed breed dog in the care of Jacksonville Humane Society. He is neutered and vaccinated. Read more about Tucker on Petfinder. Carroll, mixed breed Carroll is a female mixed breed dog being kept at Jacksonville Humane Society. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Carroll's friends at Jacksonville Humane Society think of her: Hey there, I'm Carroll! I am a sweet girl who is looking for a new best friend. I find the purest joys in the most simple things - like how many boops on the nose I can get in a day. Read more about Carroll on Petfinder. Rhea, mixed breed Rhea is an adorable female mixed breed dog in the care of Jacksonville Humane Society. She is spayed and vaccinated. Apply to adopt Rhea today at Petfinder. Rusty, papillon Rusty is a darling male papillon dog being cared for at Papillon Pals Rescue, Inc. Rusty is the life of the party, and he'll get along great with cats and dogs. His vaccinations are up to date, and he's neutered. From Rusty's current caretaker: Rusty is a sweet little 14 year old senior that came to us as an owner surrender due to her health. He is neutered, chipped, up-to-date on his shots and has recently had a dental. Sadly, all of his teeth had to be removed. He is a little shadow and just loves to be near you. We would say he has a little separation anxiety as he whimpers if he can't get to you. Apply to adopt Rusty today at Petfinder. Oso, Akita Oso is a female Akita dog in the care of Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Oso has had all her shots. Here's what Oso's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of her: Oso is a super sweet Akita who loves human attention and may do well with a male dog when introduced properly. She is five years old and is currently boarding in LaGrange NC. Read more about how to adopt Oso on Petfinder. Grizzly, Great Dane and American bulldog mix Grizzly is a handsome male Great Dane and American bulldog mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. Grizzly is nothing if not a family dog, and children will love him. From Grizzly's current caretaker: Grizzly—This beautiful boy is 1.5 years old and fully vetted. He is leash trained, crate trained and knows several commands. Sit, come, shake and crate. He is very well mannered with his human. He has also lived with children. However, he does not do well with other male dogs and can be food aggressive. He does well with females, needless to say. Read more about Grizzly on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.