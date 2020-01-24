Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 3 lovable pups to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Guapo, mixed breed

Guapo is a handsome male mixed breed dog staying at Jacksonville Humane Society.

He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Boss, mixed breed

Boss is an adorable male mixed breed dog being kept at Jacksonville Humane Society.

He's been vaccinated and neutered.

Rah, Akita

Rah is a male Akita dog currently residing at Akita Rescue Society of Florida.

Rah is vaccinated, crate-trained and house broken.

Here's what Rah's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of him:

Meet Rah ? This boy was boarding, and his owners never returned for him. He has been seen often in the company of butterflies. He needs a home with no young children, as he has never learned to play gently. Also, we seek someone who can teach him manners and rules and give him the security of a loving forever home.

