3 adorable pups to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by looking at some cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

G Litter Pups, Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd mix

G Litter Pups is an adorable female Labrador retriever and Australian shepherd puppy staying at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA).

G Litter Pups loves other dogs, cats and kids. She is vaccinated.

Apply to adopt G Litter Pups today at Petfinder.

F Litter Pups, corgi and Labrador retriever mix

F Litter Pups is a charming female corgi and Labrador retriever puppy staying at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA).

F Litter Pups gets along well with kids, dogs and cats. She has been vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt F Litter Pups on Petfinder.

Molly, hound

Molly is a winsome female hound puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North, Inc.

Molly has already been vaccinated.

Read more about Molly on Petfinder.

