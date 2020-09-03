Do you have the cutest pet in Jacksonville and the photo to prove it?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We all think our pets are the cutest out there -- but if you have the photo to prove yours actually is, the Jacksonville Humane Society wants you to share it.

JHS is hosting the first Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet Photo Contest, sponsored by Purina, to raise money for the shelter’s medical fund and other expenses.

JHS typically hosts an annual fundraiser, Toast to the Animals, to support the Medical Fund, but the shelter had to cancel the event because of COVID-19 and needs donations more than ever.

The contest asks for a $5 donation to enter and is only accepting photos of dogs and cats -- so no guinea pigs, rabbits, parrots or fish, please.

The submission period began Sept. 1 and ends on Sept. 27. The voting runs during the submission period and ends Sept. 30. Voting is done by donation -- with a minimum $5 donation -- and every $1 of your donation counts as a vote for your favorite pet. So if you donate $25, your favorite pet gets 25 votes.

Votes are unlimited and participants can promote their own pets and encourage others to vote for their pet.

The pet with the most votes will earn the title of “Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet” and be featured on digital billboards across Jacksonville. The winner will also be highlighted on the JHS website throughout 2021 and win the grand prize package including a custom pet portrait, a 1-hour professional photo shoot and more, the shelter said.

Participating animals are not required to be adopted from JHS.

Eleven runners up will also win the chance for their pet to be featured on the JHS website. Participants can enter the contest by visiting jaxhumane.org/photo.

“JHS loves to celebrate the human-animal bond,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “This is the perfect chance to honor that bond and allow your pet to win big, while also helping pets in need.”

All donations will benefit JHS and are non-refundable. JHS reserves the right to alter contest rules as necessary. For additional questions about the contest and to enter, visit jaxhumane.org/photo or email events@jaxhumane.org.