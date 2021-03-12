St. Johns County collecting pet food, bedding at 3 library branches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Public Library is collecting pet food, towels and blankets for local animal shelters and food pantries at three branch library locations through March 26.

Collection boxes for the St. Johns CARES Inc. drive will be at the Anastasia Island Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch and Southeast Branch libraries.

Donations will be collected, sorted and boxed for the nonprofit organizations.

Monetary donations are accepted at www.stjohnscares.org and will be used to purchase additional pet care supplies.

Established in 2007, St. Johns CARES Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to assisting local charities.

To learn more about St. Johns CARES, visit www.stjohnscares.org.

For more information about this partnership, visit www.sjcpls.org or call your local branch library.