President, First Lady mourn beloved German Shepherd, Champ

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dogs Champ, right, and Major are seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on March 31, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced Saturday morning that their beloved 13-year-old German Shepherd, Champ, had passed away peacefully at home.

The Bidens issued a news release Saturday, saying Champ’s strength had waned in his last months but that he still pulled himself up, tail wagging, whenever they came into a room. They said he was adored by the entire Biden family.

“He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years,” they wrote. “Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us.”

RIP to our sweet, good boy, Champ. We will miss you always. pic.twitter.com/63hXXp8W9P — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2021

The Bidens said Champ loved chasing golf balls in his younger days or playing with the grandchildren in their backyard in Delaware. At the White House, he loved being a comforting presence in meetings or sunning himself in the garden.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion,” the Bidens wrote. “We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.”