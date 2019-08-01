3 fluffy felines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some fluffy felines near you up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lorax, domestic shorthair



Lorax is a female domestic shorthair kitten staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society. She already has all of her shots. Apply to adopt Lorax today at Petfinder.

Luce, domestic shorthair

Luce is a darling female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of the Jacksonville Humane Society. She already has all of her shots. Read more about Luce on Petfinder.

Billy Bob, domestic shorthair

Billy Bob is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Billy Bob has all his shots. Apply to adopt Billy Bob today at Petfinder.

