4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddle-hungry puppies! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Parker, Pekingese mix

Parker is a charming male Pekingese puppy being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc. He is vaccinated. Notes from Parker's caretakers: This pup's mom is a Pekingese, but we are clueless about dad as momma was living outside, under the house. They were born the end of July. These guys need and deserve a better life, so they were signed over to rescue. Read more about Parker on Petfinder.

Kya, boxer and Labrador retriever mix

Kya is an adorable female boxer and Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's vaccinated. Notes from Kya's caretakers: Kya was abandoned in the woods with her sister when she was barely five weeks old. She is about 9-10 weeks now and is ready for her fur-ever home. Kya is sweet, highly sociable and would make a perfect family pet. Read more about Kya on Petfinder.

Roxie, boxer and Labrador retriever mix

Roxie is a lovable female boxer and Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. Her vaccinations are already up to date. From Roxie's current caretaker: Roxie was abandoned in the woods with her sister when she was barely five weeks old. She is about 9-10 weeks now and is ready for her fur-ever home. Roxie is sweet, highly sociable and would make a perfect family pet. Read more about Roxie on Petfinder.

Sligh, Pekingese mix

Sligh is a handsome male Pekingese puppy staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. He is already vaccinated. Here's what Sligh's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him: This pup's mom is a Pekingese, but we are clueless about dad as mama was living outside, under the house. They were born the end of July. These guys need and deserve a better life, so they were signed over to rescue. Read more about Sligh on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.