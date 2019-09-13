5 adorable pups to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

W Litter Pups, black mouth cur

W Litter Pups is a sweet female black mouth cur puppy currently residing at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). W Litter Pups is happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. W Litter Pups has been vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt W Litter Pups on Petfinder.

The T Litter Pups, chocolate Labrador retriever and black Labrador retriever mix

The T Litter Pups is a lovable female chocolate Labrador retriever and black Labrador retriever puppy being kept at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). The T Litter Pups is a social butterfly, and she'll get along great with kids, dogs or cats. She already has had all of her shots. Apply to adopt The T Litter Pups today at Petfinder.

Louise, boxer mix

Louise is a darling female boxer puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. Louise has been vaccinated. Apply to adopt Louise today at Petfinder.

Delilah, Labrador retriever and coonhound mix

Delilah is a female Labrador retriever and coonhound puppy staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. She is vaccinated. Delilah's current caretakers say: Rescue introduces Delilah. She will be a perfect family pet. Apply to adopt Delilah today at Petfinder.

Maggie, mixed breed

Maggie is a female mixed breed puppy staying at Pit Sisters, Inc. Maggie will get along great with your children, dogs or cats. Maggie has been vaccinated. Apply to adopt Maggie today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.