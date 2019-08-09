6 furry felines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by looking at some lovable kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Pretty Boy, Siamese

Pretty Boy is a handsome male Siamese cat being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. Fear not: He's already been house-trained and has all his shots. Read more about how to adopt Pretty Boy on Petfinder.

Ferrari, domestic shorthair

Ferrari is a winsome female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Ferrari is spayed, and she has all her shots. Apply to adopt Ferrari today at Petfinder.

Kahlo, domestic shorthair

Kahlo is a lovable male domestic shorthair cat staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society. He's neutered, and he has all of his shots. About Kahlo: Hi, I'm Kahlo. I am a good boy looking for a family. I am playful and very sweet. Don't you want to take me home today? Apply to adopt Kahlo today at Petfinder.

Tapatio, domestic

Tapatio is a female domestic cat being kept at the Jacksonville Humane Society. She is spayed and vaccinated. About Tapatio: I am as lively as my name. Do not let my age fool you! I love playing with toys and catnip. I also enjoy cuddling and wouldn't mind a catnap every day either. Apply to adopt Tapatio today at Petfinder.

Tiger Lily, domestic shorthair

Tiger Lily is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's been spayed. About Tiger Lily: I am very loyal and will always stick by your side. I enjoy taking cat naps in the sun and playing with toys. Read more about Tiger Lily on Petfinder.

Lolly, domestic shorthair

Lolly is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. Lolly is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with other cats. Notes from Lolly's caretakers: Lolly is a sweet and friendly girl. She is an indoor cat, and I'd prefer for her to remain indoors only for her safety. Read more about how to adopt Lolly on Petfinder.

