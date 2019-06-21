Cats in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some lovable kitties near you? There are dozens of darling cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Stella, tabby



Stella is a winsome female tabby cat being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's already spayed, and she has all her shots. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Here's what Stella's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: Stella is a sweet, loving cat who loves the be cuddled. She also enjoys sunbathing and a good brushing. She is friendly and warms right up to you, as though she's known you forever. Read more about Stella Cat on Petfinder.

Nora, calico

Nora is a female calico cat currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. Good news: She's already house-trained. She is already vaccinated and spayed. Read more about how to adopt Nora on Petfinder.

Miles, tabby

Miles is a male tabby cat being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. Miles plays well with others, and he gets along well with other cats. He is already vaccinated and neutered. Fear not: He is already house-trained. Miles' current caretakers say: Miles is sweet and friendly. He was raised indoors and gets along great with the other indoor cats. Apply to adopt Miles today at Petfinder.

Butterfly, domestic shorthair

Butterfly is a female domestic shorthair cat staying at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed. A note from Butterfly: I'm so sweet that you can't help but fall in love! Give me some treats and I'll be your best friend forever. Apply to adopt Butterfly today at Petfinder.

Lily, domestic shorthair

Lily is an adorable female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at the Jacksonville Humane Society. Lily is spayed and vaccinated. A note from Lily: I am an older girl who is looking for a new best friend. I am very sweet but just need a little time to warm up to you. I love cuddling and hanging out with other kitties. Read more about Lily on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline