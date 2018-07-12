Free pet adoption event taking place this weekend to help relieve overcrowding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A free pet adoption event will take place this weekend in three Jacksonville locations in an effort to help relieve overcrowding in local shelters.

The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services, in collaboration with PetSmart Charities, are planning the free adoptions this weekend. Officials said shelters are critically full with both dogs and cats.

"Shelters are overflowing with dogs and cats in need of loving homes," Jacksonville Humane Society executive director Denise Deisler said. "With help from the public and in collaboration with PetSmart Charities, we can clear the kennels and get each animal into a loving home to keep Jacksonville a no-kill city."

The festive event, which is being dubbed the "Bow Wow Meow Luau," will feature hundreds of pets in need at three Jacksonville locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

The three locations include:

PetSmart Regency

356 Monument Road

Jacksonville, Florida 32225

Jacksonville Humane Society

8464 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Animal Care and Protective Services

2020 Forest St.

Jacksonville, Florida 32204

Officials said adoptions during the weekend are free and additional fees may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org or call the Jacksonville Humane Society at 904-725-8766.

