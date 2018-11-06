Free pet microchipping offered to Glynn County, Georgia, residents

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Glynn County Animal Control will offer free microchipping for dogs and cats in a partnership with No Kill Glynn County and the Wayne and Glynn Surrounding Rescue (WAGS).

The events, which are sponsored by PetSmart Charities, will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glynn Place parking lot in front of JCPenney, and Saturday, Dec.8, 2018, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mary Ross Waterfront Park Holiday Market. More dates will be announced for 2019.

The free microchipping will be available for up to four pets from a Glynn County household and includes free lifetime registration in the PetLink national microchip database. Proof of Glynn County residency will be required, and pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Microchipped dogs and cats who are brought to shelters and veterinarians have a significantly higher chance to be reunited with their owners. The small microchip is injected under the skin of a pet in seconds and contains a unique identification number for each pet that is scanned and links to owner data.

For more information call 912-554-7500.

