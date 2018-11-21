Jacksonville Humane Society to offer free adoptions Black Friday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society will offer free adoptions of hundreds of dogs and cats this weekend, beginning Black Friday.

The hours that pets can be adopted will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to dogs and cats at JHS Adoption, Education & Pet Help Center at 8464 Beach Blvd., adoptable pets from Animal Care & Protective Services will also be available for adoption.

To view adoptable pets before Black Friday, visit www.jaxhumane.org.

Anyone with questions about the Black Friday weekend adoption event can call 904-724-8766 or at the JHS website.

