PUTNAM COUNTY - Kittens found inside a cardboard box outside the Putnam County jail are in dire need of new homes.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said SAFE Pet Rescue Inc. rescued the kittens, but the rescue group too is overrun with unwanted kittens.

If you or someone you know is interested in helping foster, please contact SAFE Pet Rescue Inc. by texting (904)325-0196 or see Tina at the Hollister shelter.

