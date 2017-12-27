Legislation aims to drop euthanization rates at shelters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Nationally, 1.5 million animals are euthanized in animal shelters each year. Newly filed legislation is looking to make it harder for shelters in Florida to add to that number.

After passing similar legislation, California taxpayers saved $1.8 million.

There’s only one no-kill animal shelter in the state of Florida.

No-kill advocacy group Fix Florida said most shelters in the state are classified as "high kill."

“They're killing anywhere from 50 percent of the pets who come in the door,” said Jack Cory, with Fix Florida.

As shelters fill up, they euthanize unadopted, would-be pets to make space. Sometimes they’re put down before no-kill private animal rescues are able to adopt them.

New legislation would prohibit shelters from euthanizing an animal if a rescue group says it intends to adopt.

Some animals would be exempt from the protections if they’re exhibiting signs of rabies, classified as dangerous, or if they’re experiencing extreme suffering.

Shree Brown, with Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue, said despite sounding good on paper, she’s concerned the legislation could open the door for illegitimate rescues to get in over their head.

“You could have someone who's just a hoarder, in fact, show up and claim to be a rescue,” Brown said.

The Florida Animal Control Association is concerned the bill doesn’t specify how long a shelter would have to hold an animal for a rescue.

“If a rescue organization (has) a willingness to take an animal, then the shelter would have to hold that animal indefinitely. That could definitely lead to overcrowding,” said Diana Ferguson, with Florida Animal Control Association.

Fix Florida said the concerns aren't so important as the possible payoff.

“It saves the processing of the euthanasia," Cory said. "More importantly, it has a live happy pet in a home in the community, and they're spending money in the community.”

A similar bill was proposed last year, but it came with numerous restrictions on shelters. This year's version focuses only on euthanasia.

