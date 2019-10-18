Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Livvy, chocolate Labrador retriever mix

Livvy is a sweet female chocolate Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). Livvy will get along great with your other dogs. Livvy has been vaccinated. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Livvy's current caretakers say: Livvy Is a very sweet 10-month-old pup. She needs a room to run and play. She loves children and needs someone that can give her attention. Apply to adopt Livvy today at Petfinder.

Rufus, border collie and Labrador retriever mix

Rufus is a darling male border collie and Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at the Pet Rescue North Inc. Rufus is vaccinated. No need to worry: He is already house-trained. Read more about Rufus on Petfinder.

Caliber, border collie and Labrador retriever mix

Caliber is an adorable male border collie and Labrador retriever puppy staying at the Pet Rescue North Inc. His vaccinations are already up to date. Read more about how to adopt Caliber on Petfinder.

Dapples, boxer mix

Dapples is a darling female boxer puppy being cared for at the Pet Rescue North Inc. She has been vaccinated. Dapples' current caretakers say: She was born in mid June and is social and loves to frolic and play. Apply to adopt Dapples today at Petfinder.

