Pets rescued from Hurricane Michael arrive in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after freeing up space by moving than 100 cats out of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Humane Society began accepting animals from areas impacted by Hurricane Michael.

The humane society was to receive 23 dogs from a facility in southern Alabama. The dogs, including some rescued after Hurricane Florence, were evacuated to a boarding facility prior to the storm. But a tragic death in the family-owned business -- not storm-related -- made it impossible for the dogs to receive adequate care.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets transported the dogs to Jacksonville. JHS is providing all necessary care and will place them up for adoption. In order to secure room for the dogs, JHS is sending 20 dogs to partner shelters in Virginia.

On Thursday, JHS is expected to receive 30 cats and kittens from a shelter in Bay County, Florida. The facility has been without power since the storm and was struggling to care for these cats, who have a treatable skin condition. JHS had available space thanks to the transport earlier this week that was made possible by Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

JHS will provide all veterinary care for the cats and then place them up for adoption.

“Collaboration is the key to lifesaving and this is a perfect example,” JHS Executive Director Denise Deisler said in a statement “By working together and thinking big picture, we are able to keep our community no-kill and help others take a step in the same direction, even after the devastation of a hurricane."

Community members who are interested in adopting can come to JHS’ Adoption, Education and Pet Help Center at 8464 Beach Blvd. Donations can be made via jaxhumane.org or by calling 904-493-4566.

