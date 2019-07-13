Puppies in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some precious puppies near you? There are dozens of endearing puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Harvey, black Labrador retriever and beagle mix



Harvey is a male black Labrador retriever and beagle puppy staying at The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). Harvey is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He is vaccinated. Notes from Harvey's caretakers: Harvey is a super sweet laid-back puppy. He will make a great addition to any family as their new forever pet. Apply to adopt Harvey today at Petfinder.

Greta, shepherd and beagle mix

Greta is a female shepherd and beagle puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She is vaccinated. Apply to adopt Greta today at Petfinder.

Sage, English pointer and shepherd mix

Sage is a lovable female English pointer and shepherd puppy being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has been vaccinated. Sage's current caretakers say: Sage is a sweet girl with a hound-like demeanor and loads of playfulness. She will be medium sized when grown. She has beautiful, sparkly eyes and a sweet disposition. Read more about Sage on Petfinder.

Ella, Labrador retriever and shepherd mix

Ella is a sweet female Labrador retriever and shepherd puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. She is vaccinated. Here's what Ella's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: This sweet girl is only five pounds and plays nicely with her litter mates. Read more about how to adopt Ella on Petfinder.

Greta, shepherd and German shorthaired pointer mix

Greta is a male shepherd and German shorthaired pointer puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. He already has all of his shots. From Greta's current caretaker: Greta has a gorgeous shepherd coat and a sweet disposition. Greta is well socialized and will make the perfect family pet. Apply to adopt Greta today at Petfinder.

