These Jacksonville-based canines are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly canines! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Kimmi, Akita

Kimmi is a female Akita being kept at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Her vaccinations are up to date, she's spayed, and she has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Kimmi's current caretaker: Kimmi is a people lover. She will wrap herself around your heart, young or old. She is active and very playful. She enjoys walks or watching TV. Kimmi does need a home with no other pets. Read more about how to adopt Kimmi on Petfinder.

Big Mac, wirehaired terrier

Big Mac is a male wirehaired terrier being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc. Big Mac gets along well with other dogs and cats. He's neutered, he has had all his shots, and he's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's what Big Mac's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him: This little guy is a character. He is so smart. He can fetch and retrieve toys. He loves to give kisses and nuzzle you under his blanket and pillows. To adopt Mac, you must have a vet reference, a fenced yard and no small children. Apply to adopt Big Mac today at Petfinder.

Tipsy, mixed breed

Tipsy is a darling female mixed breed dog currently housed at Pit Sisters, Inc. Tipsy will get along great with your other dogs. Tipsy is already spayed and vaccinated, and she has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Tipsy's current caretaker: TAILS graduate Tipsy is super sweet! He is a little excited in his kennel, but once he is out he is quite calm and loving. Loves to give kisses and be petted. Tipsy would be best without small kids. Read more about Tipsy on Petfinder.

Walter, mixed breed

Walter is an adorable male mixed breed being kept at Pit Sisters, Inc. Walter is a social animal — he loves other dogs. He is already house-trained, and he has been vaccinated and neutered. Apply to adopt Walter today at Petfinder.

Sapphire, Akita

Sapphire is a charming female Akita staying at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Sapphire wants all your attention: She'll need a home free of other dogs. Good news: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. Sapphire's current caretakers say: Sapphire is a large, dominant girl about 4 years old. She needs a home with no other pets or young kids. Read more about Sapphire on Petfinder.

Olaf, mixed breed

Olaf is a handsome male mixed breed in the care of Pit Sisters, Inc. Fear not: He's already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered. Read more about how to adopt Olaf on Petfinder.

Wilbur, mixed breed

Wilbur is a sweet male mixed breed currently residing at Pit Sisters, Inc. No other pets please: Wilbur is looking for family without other dogs or cats. He is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Read more about Wilbur on Petfinder.

