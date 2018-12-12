Which holiday plants could be dangerous for your pets?

With Christmas two weeks out, chances are you’ve already started decorating around the house. But if you have pets, you should consider that when putting up the tree and other festive plants.

That’s because many household plants, including ones that are more popular during the holidays, can be dangerous for cats and dogs. Especially because dogs can and will chew just about anything.

Fortunately, PetMD put together a list of plants and potential hazards you should keep an eye out for. From Christmas trees to mistletoe to poinsettias, here’s what the website had to say:

Christmas trees:

There are other dangers to consider with the good ol' Yule tree other than lights and ornaments. The oils produced by fir trees can be irritating to a pet's mouth and stomach, causing excessive vomiting or drooling. The tree needles, meanwhile, may cause gastrointestinal irritation, obstruction, and puncture.Additionally, the water used to nourish Christmas trees can be noxious. Bacteria, molds, and fertilizers can cause your pet to become extremely sick with only a few laps.

Mistletoe:

Mistletoe contains multiple substances that are toxic to both dogs and cats, including toxalbumin and pharatoxin viscumin (Lectins, Phoratoxins). Mistletoe is well known for causing severe intestinal upset, as well as a sudden and severe drop in blood pressure, breathing problems, and even hallucinations (unusual behavior). If a large enough amount of these plants are ingested, seizures and death may follow. The leaves and berries of holly and mistletoe plants, even the dried plants, should be kept well out of your pet's reach, or kept out of the home altogether.

Poinsettia:

A lot of people have been led to believe that the poinsettia plant is deadly for pets and children, but this is actually an unlikely occurrence. The poinsettia plant’s brightly colored leaves contain a sap that is irritating to the tissues of the mouth and esophagus. If the leaves are ingested, they will often cause nausea and vomiting, but it would take a large amount of the plant’s material to cause poisoning, and most animals and children will not eat such a large enough amount because of the irritating taste and feel from the sap.

To learn more, read the complete story on PetMD.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.