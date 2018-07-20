Yappy Hour set to benefit St. Augustine S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Silver Creek Senior Living Facility is teaming up with St. Augustine’s S.A.F.E Pet Rescue to Host a Yappy Hour Adoption Event on July 26 from 4-6 p.m.

The Yappy Hour event at Silver Creek will be a celebration of furry friends, where you can bring a pet, snuggle a pet or even adopt a pet.

The St. Augustine S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue will have animals on-site and help facilitate the fostering and adopting of animals that need a loving home at the SIlver Creek Living Facility located at 165 Silver Lane, St. Augustine, Florida 32084.

There will be drool-worthy snacks to nibble, homemade treats for your pooch, and plenty of tails and ales.

If you would like to come frolic with furry friends at this free community event, just call to RSVP at 800-821-8170 to reserve your spot at the "pawty."

