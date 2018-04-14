Orange Park Medical Center’s Tiniest Patients Come Together to Celebrate Life

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Orange Park Medical Center's tiniest patients returned to the hospital where they were born to see those who helped them during the first weeks of life. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit reunion was Saturday.

“Coming together to celebrate our NICU babies is such a fun part of the year for us,” said Suzanne Jones, women and children’s director at Orange Park Medical Center. “Our nurses create such a strong bond with the babies and parents during their time with us. To see the smiles on the parents and staff’s faces when they reunite is truly priceless.”

The day was filled with family-friendly activities. Parents also brought photos of their children from the first weeks of life.

