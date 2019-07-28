Miss Senior Jacksonville crowned at the University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 'Miss Senior Jacksonville' was crowned at the University of North Florida, Saturday night.

The pageant is where ladies prove getting older means getting better.

Brenda Griffin won Miss Senior Jacksonville title for contestants 60 and older.

Lynette Hipsher won Miss Senior Diva for contestants 50 to 59.

They are dispelling myths about aging and showing Jacksonville has a vibrant community for people over 50.

"I'm a born native Jacksonville born Floridian, so this is my city," said Lynnette Hipsher, Ms. Senior Diva Winner 2019. "I've been here for 51 years and I'm going to represent it and give it my all."

The pageant has been in Jacksonville for 11 years. It's designed to empower women at every age.

Both title winners will be on the Morning Show Monday, to talk about how they plan to use their platform as ambassadors in the city.

