12th annual Donna Marathon attracts thousands of runners on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Thousands of runners wearing pink ran in the Donna Marathon to support breast cancer research and care for patients.

The event was put on by the Donna Foundation, which was started by Donna Deegan, a three-time breast cancer survivor who made it her mission to help others diagnosed with the disease.

"We have raised more than $5 million since we’ve started this effort, and we split that money between two entities -- between under-served families with breast cancer, so they don’t have to choose between paying their rent and paying their lifesaving medicines, and also research that really has been amazing at Mayo Clinic, which has brought us closer to a cure," Deegan said.

She wore her message to others facing what she went through on her shirt during the marathon on Sunday.

"It says 'Love over fear.' That’s my message always for families that are going through this. It’s scary when you get diagnosed but if you can find the good in it, and find a way forward in it to help other people, it can become a life-transforming experience," she said.

Many runners seemed to have Donna and other breast cancer survivors on their minds as the marathon kicked off Sunday morning.

"I thought about her on the course today and about everybody else who is struggling with the disease," runner Kim Brantly said. "It gives you another shot of adrenaline when you’re tired. You push through a little bit more because they’re fighting every day."

