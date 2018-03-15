19-year-old recognized for saving lives after deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old credited with saving lives after a deadly crash was recognized Thursday for her heroism.

Deva Lewis was one of the good Samaritans who rescued five teens injured in a crash on I-295 near Pritchard Road two weeks ago.

The driver, 19-year-old Courtney Cox, died.

Lewis was honored in front of students at her alma mater, Hope Christian Academy, which gave her its Golden Warrior Award for her heroics.

“You showed no fear in what you did,” said Dr. Faye Cohen, the school's principal. “We honored you today for your actions, because you, without hesitation, answered the call.”

Lewis and her boyfriend pulled over when they saw the crash and ran to the tree line, helping to pull the crash victims out.

“If I wrecked my car, I would want somebody to help me, too,” Lewis said. “I feel honored (by the award), because I didn’t really expect it, but thank you.”

Last week, News4Jax helped connect Lewis with the mother of one of the injured teens, who said that without Lewis, her daughter might not have survived.

"I just wanted to thank them and hug them so bad," Candy Sherman said when she met Lewis.

Lewis' mom said she’s proud of her daughter.

“I remember when she was little, animals, she would just pick them up and help them if they were hurt, always bringing something home,” Rene Lewis said.

Caring for others, no matter what, is why Deva Lewis' former principal said her actions are a lesson for all students.

“She’s always been that individual that stands out when it comes to recognizing other people,” Cohen said.

Deva Lewis said she’s becoming a medical assistant and now, because of this, she might also want to be a paramedic.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.