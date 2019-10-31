Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community. City Rescue Mission, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet stores in Jacksonville, Turner Pest Control, and WJXT Channel 4 are collecting shoeboxes filled with hygiene items until December 13.

The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit for a homeless person that comes to the emergency shelter at New Life Inn. Please remember that most of these people carry their possessions in a backpack and larger items become heavy.

Needed items are requested in these proportions:

70 percent of those who need assistance are men 28 percent are women 2 percent are children

Donors are asked to wrap the box with a blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl).

PRINTABLE: Drop off locations and suggested items

Shoeboxes of Love may be dropped off at WJXT studios, 4 Broadcast Place; City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave.; Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet stores in Jacksonville, or Turner Pest Control through Dec. 13.