JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bethel Church on Tuesday helped to make sure families in Jacksonville don’t go without a meal on Thanksgiving.

Bishop McKissick Jr., his family and staff were there to greets families as they picked up their food for a family feast.

The line was wrapped around the building for the giveaway, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The feast is one of many annual traditions that church holds to help those in need.