JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 150 organizations in Northeast Florida are participating in a national day of giving and they need your help Tuesday.

#GivingTuesday is a social media movement that encourages generosity on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the wake of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday helps many Northeast Florida charities doing amazing work as they head into the holiday season.

At the Jacksonville Humane Society, love saves lives.

“It’s a love that goes both ways,” Humane Society CEO Denise Deisler said.

That’s the message the animal shelter is spreading as they participate in #GivingTuesday.

“We’re focusing this year on how love changes lives, and it does, whether it's your life changed by that love or an animal's life changed by that love,” Deisler said.

The organization’s goal is to raise $60,000 to help care for dozens of furry friends while they wait to find their forever homes.

“$60,000 goes a long way to care for our dogs and cats and the people who love them,” Deisler said.

Other local groups participating in #GivingTuesday are Habitat for Humanity Jacksonville, Operation New Hope and The Foster Closet, a nonprofit that provides free resources, clothing and other items to foster children and their families.

“We’re a small nonprofit. It started in our closet, so financially, it may be a small one, but we help 800 children each and every year that come into foster care,” said Tammy McGuire, founder and president of The Foster Closet. “So it’s a significant amount of funds that can help us substantiate everything going forward throughout the whole year.”

The money raised will help cover the cost for presents from Santa that will be handed out at the organization's annual Christmas party -- and put a smile on so many faces this holiday season.

For a list of organizations in our area, participating in #GivingTuesday, go to www.givingtuesday.org.

To donate, you can visit the organization’s website to give monetarily.