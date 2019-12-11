1st female African American JSO chief honored at City Council meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After becoming the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s first female African American chief, the City Council took a moment Tuesday to recognize the service of Deloris O’Neal.

O’Neal was honored during a City Council meeting. Before being promoted to the chief of the police services, she oversaw Zone 5, which includes Northwest Jacksonville, New Town and Baldwin.

According to a resolution, O’Neal began as a patrol officer and integrated herself into the neighborhood to establish a rapport with the residents. Over the next 21 years, she continued to develop as an officer and a community leader.

The resolution said O’Neal has worked in various divisions of JSO and served as assistant chief in the Northwest quadrant of Jacksonville. She’s also worked with many community organizations.

O’Neal has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1997.