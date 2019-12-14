Wolfson Children’s autism center hosts sensory-friendly Santa experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While the holidays bring cheer to many people, all the lights, crowds and loud noises can be overwhelming for children with sensory differences.

At the Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience at Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s autism center, families had the opportunity to get one-on-one time and photo opportunities with Santa without having to deal with long lines and throngs of people.

The entire Autism and Neurodevelopment Center was transformed with different activities for families, including visits with a Wolfson Children’s pet therapy dog, arts and crafts with MOCA volunteers, and special giveaways.

The team from Wolfson Children’s Rehabilitation Autism and Neurodevelopment Center and volunteers from the Museum of Contemporary Art put on the special event, which was geared toward children with an autism spectrum disorder or other communication and/or sensory differences.