Positively Jax: Teen honored by United Way for volunteer efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Alexander Hassel is an extraordinary young man who is making a Positively Jax difference by dedicating himself to helping others.

This 15-year-old has done more than 100 hours of community service over the past year alone.

Much of his volunteer time is spent helping children and making sure they have basic needs, things most people take for granted.

He works with a variety of organizations to collect food and clothing. Among the organizations he works with is One More Child, a group that distributes food to local school children to make sure they don’t go hungry over the weekend.

Recently, he also dedicated 20 hours of time to Episcopal Children’s Services working to help with their book drive collecting 500 books.

And he dedicated time to help residents of Calloway Cove, who were displaced by a fire. Alex distributed food along aside other volunteers.

For his efforts, this young man was recently honored by the United Way with the gold level Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his dedication to the community. And now he adds to his award collection with a Positively Jax award from WJXT-TV.