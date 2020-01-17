Veteran and his wife receive new roof completely free of charge, thanks to FOP program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A Vietnam veteran and his wife, Frank and Brenda Tuten, once again have full use of their home once again.

A roofing issue that was caused by a dilapidated porch progressively got worse until part of the roof and drywall caved in inside the Tuten’s bathroom directly over the shower.

Unable to pay for or fix the repairs themselves, the Tutens had no choice but to adjust their lifestyle. This meant bathing out of their kitchen sink was the only option.

Thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Jacksonville FL Lodge 5-30′s, recent creation of “Housetops for Heroes” program, veterans like Frank Tuten now have hope for a better future.

“That look on someone’s face when their hope becomes reality. It’s a rush like nothing else,” Shannon Hartley with FOP said.

Housetops for Heroes provides repairs and new roofing for people who have in some way dedicated their lives to public service. It’s made possible through construction partners who don’t charge for labor and provide materials for free.

For Charles Garrison, the business manager with Carlton Construction, the decision to help was a no brainier.

“I couldn’t say yes fast enough. Think of your own grandparents, your own grandparents, having to bathe in the kitchen sink. It just tugs at your heartstrings,” he said.

The repairs won’t stop at the roof, the Tutens will have a brand new porch and the drywall in the bathroom will also be replaced.

To nominate someone you know for the Housetop for Heroes program call FOP at (904) 398-7010. Space is typically reserved for military members, firemen and women, and policemen and women. Names are chosen on a rotating basis and there is no guarantee to be selected.