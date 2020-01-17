Win $10,000 worth of dental services and a complete make-over for free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Sandalwood Dental Care is giving away a free smile makeover and a few more perks through it’s ‘My Free Smile’ competition.

“This includes up to $10,000 worth of dental services. It also will include a full on makeover. So we will be doing hair, photography, clothing, and all of that,” said Erin Danese, a certified registered dental hygienist with Sandalwood Dental.

The contest runs until January 31. Sign up here, but be prepared to share personal information.

The contest requires participants to submit photos and a story of why you deserve this smile makeover.

While only two lucky people can win the contest, Danese said everyone wins when they practice good dental hygiene.

"You've got to floss every single day and not only that but come see your dentist and your hygienist two times a year. Get your check-up, get your cleaning," said Danese.

This competition is sponsored by Dunlop Photography, Billabong, (the)-hair, and M.Yeary Make-Up Artist.