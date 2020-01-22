Firehouse Subs partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Encouragement and friendship was being served up Tuesday night at Jacksonville Firehouse Subs restaurants.

It was a celebration of the beginning of a partnership with Firehouse Foundation and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Florida’s Bigs in Badges program. Funds raised Tuesday night will go to the mentoring program.

Sheriff Mike Williams was at the event Tuesday at the Firehouse Subs in Riverside. He said partnerships like this are investments in the community.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Sheriff, how can we help you? What can we do to help the city?’ And, I always point them to this. Go get involved in the life of a young person. Go get engaged in mentoring somewhere. Through your church -- a non-profit like Bigs in Blue. Go coach a little league team. Just, go get involved in the life of a young person,” Williams said.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Florida, head to the group’s website.