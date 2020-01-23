Members of Florida Air National Guard reunited with families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eight members of the Florida Air National Guard 125th Fighter Wing were reunited with their loved ones Wednesday after a seven month deployment to Southeast Asia.

Blake Spencer was elated to see the smiling faces of his family members as he stepped off the plane.

"It was the best part," Spencer said. "It was just great."

One young couple had to endure deployment for the very first time.

"It's definitely an adjustment," said Jordan Blair. "You definitely learn to communicate more."

Patti Spencer's son was returning from deployment.

"It's been awful, just, missing all the holidays with him and his 20th birthday," Spencer said. "It's the first time we've ever not been with him on holidays and special events."

It’s the second homecoming that News4Jax has covered in just 24 hours. On Tuesday, a sailor reunited with his family after spending 10 months apart.