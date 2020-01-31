Passion for pets earns Orange Park veterinarians Positively Jax award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The staff at the Prime Vet Animal Hospital in Orange Park is passionate about pets. Their mission is to make a Positively Jax difference for organizations that help rescues.

Cheryl Moore and co-workers organized an effort they call “Raise for the Rescues.” They aim to help animals that have been abandoned, abused or ill-treated. Not only do they help them get the medical attention they need with the help of local veterinary clinics in Northeast Florida, but volunteers help care for these dogs and cats by providing much-needed love until they can find their fur-ever homes.

“Raise for the Rescues” works to get potty pads, pet food and other pets needs to help them survive until they can be placed for adoption. They also accept monetary donations. And they’re looking for people to provide foster homes until they can find permanent homes.

For their efforts, WJXT honors Prime Vet Animal Hospital in Orange Park with our January 2020 Positively Jax award.