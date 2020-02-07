Red carpet to roll out at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for ‘Night to Shine’ prom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The red carpet is getting rolled out Friday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for a special celebration that offers those with development disabilities an unforgettable prom experience.

The 6th annual Night to Shine, put together by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being hosted by over 720 churches across all 50 states and in 34 countries. The events run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and thousands of guests are expected to receive royal treatment.

For the guests of honor, it’s limo rides, makeup, suits, dresses, karaoke and dancing. The event will end with the crowning of each guest as king or queen of the prom.