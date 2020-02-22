57ºF

Paws-itively Jax: Beds donated to hundreds of sheltered dogs

City of Jacksonville photo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to the generosity of donors, hundreds of dogs in kennels at Animal Care and Protective Services will now have beds.

According to a tweet Saturday from the City of Jacksonville, shelter beds are on the way for all 264 dogs in kennels at Animal Care and Protective Services.

The COJ thanked everyone who donated and gave a special mention to its “shelter valentine,” who matched the donations.

