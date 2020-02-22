Paws-itively Jax: Beds donated to hundreds of sheltered dogs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanks to the generosity of donors, hundreds of dogs in kennels at Animal Care and Protective Services will now have beds.
According to a tweet Saturday from the City of Jacksonville, shelter beds are on the way for all 264 dogs in kennels at Animal Care and Protective Services.
The COJ thanked everyone who donated and gave a special mention to its “shelter valentine,” who matched the donations.
You did it! Thanks to your generosity and a matching donor, we have enough @Kuranda Shelter Beds coming to us that all 264 dog kennels at ACPS will now have a bed! Thanks to everyone that donated and a very special thank you to our shelter Valentine that matched the donations. pic.twitter.com/wzWQ116nME— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) February 22, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.