News4Jax viewers donate thousands of items for traveling service members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Throughout February, News4Jax viewers came through in a big way, offering support to military members and their families.

During the month-long donation drive, News4Jax viewers donated 9,368 snacks and personal care items for military travelers who visited the USO Welcome Center at the Jacksonville International Airport.

The USO Welcome Center offers a variety of free services to active duty military and their families, retired military, National Guard and reservists. In particular, they are provided with free refreshments, information and referrals and Cyber Café services.