Viewers donate 9,000 items to help USO, traveling service members

The Greater Jax Area USO Welcome Center at Jacksonville International Airport offers a variety of free services to active duty military and their families, retired military, National Guard and reservists year-round. In particular, they are provided with free refreshments, information and referrals and cyber café services.

During the month of February, viewers were asked to support our troops by donating single-serving snacks and travel-size personal care items for military travelers who visit the Welcome Center, and did you ever come through. On Thursday, the USO picked up more than 9,000 items from the station.

While WJXT and our partners -- Fields Auto Group dealerships and Jacksonville-area Tire Outlet stores -- are no longer collecting, the USO Welcome Center can always use your help.

PRINT | List of suggested items for donation