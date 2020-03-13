Thousands of dollars of food from The Players gets donated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers at Feeding Northeast Florida are sorting through thousands of pounds of food donated to them from The Players Championship.

An area that would typically be packed with people was sitting still on Friday after the decision to cancel the tournament. But gathered around the clubhouse -- dozens of people packing trucks with food.

Among those helping -- members of the culinary team, including Azhar Mohammad, the senior executive chief for TPC Sawgrass.

“We started production ten days ago with some dressing, and things with a longer shelf life,” Mohammad said. “We have so much food left over. We decided to donate and every chef that’s put in long hours sees it’s going to a great cause.”

The beneficiary: Feeding Northeast Florida

“We serve approximately 250 agencies and partner programs and provide food to the food insecure throughout this area,” said Susan King, the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.

Inside Feeding Northeast Florida’s warehouse, volunteers were preparing for truckloads of food. King said their are bout 260,000 people throughout Northeast Florida that are considered to be food insecure.

Spearheading the effort is PGA tour player and Northeast Florida resident, Billy Horschel.

“It just helps a lot in this community, and my wife and I have been involved since 2014, and our goal is to try and get our community food secure, and with the help from everyone here, it’s going to go a long way, and it’s a step in the right direction,” Horschel said.

Rather than letting the food from the weekend go to waste, it’s now become a blessing for many.