Feeding Northeast Florida & Bellwether helping to feed seniors during pandemic

JACKSONVILE, Fla. – A big concern during the coronavirus pandemic is keeping people from going hungry, and feeding Northeast Florida is partnering with a restaurant to help feed senior citizens.

The nonprofit has seen an increased demand for food assistance during the outbreak. Staff members at Bellwether are helping out.

“We put our heads together and came up with a plan to utilize food that is coming through feeding Northeast Florida and utilize some of his staff that can work through these difficult times,” said Susan King, the CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida.

Tons of fresh produce and protein from shuttered businesses, like Disney and TPC Sawgrass are being transformed into meals for those who need them most.

“We just started going in production of what was the freshest, what needs to go out the fastest based on the shelf life of the product,” said Kerri Rogers, executive chef at Bellwether.

The goal in this project is two-fold and King said this is just the beginning.

“We hope to be able to add additional funding so we can employ more restaurant workers who are currently going to be out of work,” King said. “Probably not nearly what they were making before but I think with the support and help of this community, we can do something really powerful to help people who are not getting paychecks and help people who are struggling with hunger.”