Local business owner delivers hope, soap to those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic is causing many uncertainties for small businesses across the country.

One local small business is going above and beyond to help others during this time.

"I pick up their groceries. I have done laundry. Most of the time people just call me to talk. I'll do whatever I can for the community as long as we can do it," said Jessie Ewing, owner of Bella Lina Bath.

Ewing posted a message on her social media platforms to let people know she would get their groceries, gas, or do their laundry if they were considered high risk for catching the coronavirus.

Bella Lina Bath owner Jessie Ewing is trying to help others during the pandemic. (WJXT)

"Be light in spirit, but not in gesture. And that doesn't mean money that means with whatever we can do,” Ewing said. “If we can be light in spirit, which means don't panic but not in gesture which means helping each other. That's all we can do.”

Attached with each delivery is a hand-written note to remind people they aren't alone.

Attached with each delivery is a hand-written note to remind people they aren't alone. (WJXT)

Due to hand sanitizer being low in stock, Ewing has also figured out a way to make sure people have access to soap at all times.

"We're putting a half of soap like this in each one. And my first drop off will be tomorrow at Jasmyn and then we're reaching out to some homeless shelters to see if we can drop these off so that people have soap with them because there just isn't hand sanitizer out there and if you just drop a little bit of water on this, you can lather up with the cotton yarn and wash your hands, your face, whatever you need and then hang it right on you," Ewing said.

If you know someone who could benefit from Ewing's services or you would like to donate to her efforts, you can reach out to her via email or social media platforms.

Email: bellalinabath@gmail.com

FB & IG: bellalinabath

Bellalinabath.com