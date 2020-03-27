Walk to benefit local animal shelter goes virtual

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a walk around the block.

It’s what many families are doing to pass the time and stay active while social distancing.

Now, while you walk, run or bike with your family during the pandemic, you can help support The Safe Animal Shelter.

Join their Virtual Family Walk/Run online, happening now through April 19.

For a $20 donation, you can register for the event, have a medal sent to you in the mail for your family award ceremony, then share your fun photos and stories with the shelter.

Organizers have made a video detailing the event.

To register, head to the Safe Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

To share your photos and fun stories about your participation with the shelter, email them at fundingsafeanimal@gmail.com.