Stories of the week: Here’s how you can help locally

Several organizations are in need of help because the coronavirus is affecting typical donation streams.

We’ve shared a few stories this week, but in case you missed them, here’s how you can help share the love locally -- despite the (social) distance.

Donate spare medical supplies

In an effort to head off a potential shortage down the road, the Baptist Health Foundation is asking for donations to support frontline medical staff as they work around the clock to keep people safe and healthy.

The goal of the medical supply drive, known as Campaign for Caregivers, is to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) such as isolation gowns and medical masks, along with monetary donations.

See the list of what they need.

Help Meals on Wings deliver

Meals on Wings is a program run by the Center for Nutrition and Food Security at the University of North Florida that fills the gap by feeding seniors who are on the waiting list for Meals on Wheels.

They usually take unused food from local hospitals, but the hospitals are very busy right now, so they have less food to donate.

You can help by donating financially to allow the program to buy larger sizes of food. Even small donations can truly help.

Find out more

Raise money while walking

While you walk, run or bike with your family during the pandemic, you can help support The Safe Animal Shelter by joining their Virtual Family Walk/Run online, happening now through April 19.

For a $20 donation, you can register for the event, have a medal sent to you in the mail for your family award ceremony, then share your fun photos and stories with the shelter.

How to join in